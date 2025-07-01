Trending
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller

By Alex Butler
Veteran tight end Darren Waller opted to come out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
Veteran tight end Darren Waller opted to come out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for tight end Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick in 2027, his agency confirmed Tuesday.

Waller, who came out of retirement to play for the Dolphins, totaled 42 catches for 552 yards and a score over 12 appearances for the Giants in 2023.

The 32-year-old totaled a career-high 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine scores over 16 appearances for the Raiders in 2020 en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

The trade for Waller came a day after the Dolphins agreed to trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

