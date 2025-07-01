Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller

July 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for tight end Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick in 2027, his agency confirmed Tuesday.

Waller, who came out of retirement to play for the Dolphins, totaled 42 catches for 552 yards and a score over 12 appearances for the Giants in 2023.

The 32-year-old totaled a career-high 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine scores over 16 appearances for the Raiders in 2020 en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

The trade for Waller came a day after the Dolphins agreed to trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.