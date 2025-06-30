Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick

June 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to send Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade, which will reunite them with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, sources told UPI on Monday.

Ramsey announced Monday morning on his social media platforms that he was headed to the Steelers. The Dolphins announced earlier this off-season that they planned to trade Ramsey.

"Break my own news," Ramsey wrote Monday on Instagram and X.

Sources told NFL Network that the Steelers also agreed to adjust Ramsey's contract, giving the All-Pro cornerback a $1.5 million raise and pushing his 2025 salary to $26.6 million. They also agreed to give Smith a one-year, $12 million extension.

Ramsey, who joined the Dolphins though a 2023 trade with the Los Angeles Rams, appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons. He signed a three-year, $72 million contract with the Dolphins in September.

The 30-year-old defender totaled 60 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed, six tackles for a loss, and two interceptions over 17 starts last season.

Smith, who was a holdout during mandatory minicamp, was to make $4 million from the Dolphins in 2025. The eight-year veteran registered career-highs in targets (111), catches (88) and receiving yards (884) last season, when he also matched his career-high in receiving scores (8).

Fitzpatrick, who joined the Dolphins as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was traded to the Steelers in 2019, totaled 96 combined tackles, four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble over 17 starts last season. The seven-year veteran is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro.

The Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.6 million extension in 2022. That deal was restructured in 2023, but Fitzpatrick remains under contract through 2026.

Acquiring Ramsey is the Steelers' latest effort to improve a secondary that allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL last season.

Having selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh signed former Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott in free agency last year. They signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay in free agency in March.