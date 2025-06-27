NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

June 27 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens free agent kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended by the NFL for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.

The suspension comes after sexual misconduct allegations were made by 16 Baltimore area massage therapists from eight high-end spas. The alleged incidents occurred between 2012 and 2016, the league said.

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision," Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, said in a statement Thursday.

"Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

The Ravens cut Tucker May 5 to stay under the NFL's salary cap. He could seek to join another team later in the NFL season when he is eligible for reinstatement on Aug. 11.

Tucker has denied the allegations, and described the reporting by the Baltimore Banner that exposed them as "desperate tabloid fodder."

Tucker, 35, had been a standout kicker during his 13-year career until last season, when he missed 10 kicks, dropping his field goal conversion rate to 73.3%, ranking him 31st in the league.

Prior to the 2024 season, Tucker had a 90.2% conversion rate in his first 12 years in the NFL, seven of which were Pro Bowl seasons. He holds the record for the longest field goal in league history, a 66-yard game winner in 2021.

He was the league's highest paid kicker, having signed a 4-year, $22 million contract in August 2022.