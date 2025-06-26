Trending
June 26, 2025 / 9:38 AM

Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions

By Alex Butler
Head coach Todd Bowles (R) led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NFC South titles each of the last three seasons. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Head coach Todd Bowles (R) led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NFC South titles each of the last three seasons. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multi-year contract extensions, the NFC South franchise announced Thursday.

Bowles led the Buccaneers to a 27-24 record and three division titles over the last three seasons.

"I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we've enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals," Bowles said. "My family loves Tampa and we're looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons.

"I also appreciate the confidence that the Glazer Family has shown in my abilities to lead this football team. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly and am honored to have."

Bowles owns an overall record of 53-65 in eight years as an NFL head coach, including previous stops with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Licht joined the Buccaneers in 2014. They went 2-14 under former coach Lovie Smith in his first season, but went on to win a Super Bowl while led by coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady in 2020-21.

"Jason and Todd's leadership has been critical to our organization's success," Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said. "The winning culture they have established has us well positioned for the future. "The continuity and stability they provide will play a large role in our ability to compete for additional championships."

Bowles is the fourth coach to work under Licht, joining Smith, Arians and Dirk Koetter. The Buccaneers went 51-33 over the last five seasons, which all included postseason trips. They won their division four times during that span.

"I am very grateful to the Glazer Family for the trust and belief they have shown in what we are doing here," Licht said. "I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our fans."

