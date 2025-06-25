Trending
June 25, 2025

Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event

By Alex Butler
Taylor Swift performed "Shake it Off" for a large crowd Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Taylor Swift performed "Shake it Off" for a large crowd Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's unprecedented run of shows for the Eras Tour might be over, but she made some "Wildest Dreams" reality with a return to the stage for a surprise performance, belting out her hit "Shake it Off" in Nashville.

Swift took the stage at the Tight Ends & Friends Concert on Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. Luke Combs, Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Sophia Scott, Graham Barham and Kane Brown were among the other performers.

"We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going to play, and these are the tight ends," Swift said, referencing the lyrics to her hit song from the 2014 album 1989. Several social media users shared videos and photos of the performance.

The event was associated with Tight End University, an annual three-day program -- co-founded by Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce -- that brings together NFL tight ends for various drills and activities.

This year's event started Monday and will be held through Thursday at Vanderbilt University. The official Tight End University social media platforms shared photos and videos of Swift and Kelce on Tuesday night before the concert. The account also shared photos of several other star tight ends in attendance, including fellow co-founders George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

Later Tuesday, Swift borrowed Kane Brown's guitar and took the stage with the country star, triggering screams from the crowd packed into Brooklyn Bowl Nashville.

More than 50 tight ends committed to attend the 2025 edition of Tight End University, including Dallas Goedert, Brock Bowers, T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram.

The performance marked Swift's first known concert since she bought back her master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

Taylor Swift-NFL mania

Taylor Swift (L) and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

