Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season

June 24 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "pretty sure" 2025 will be his final NFL season, he announced Tuesday.

Rodgers made the announcement during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The four-time NFL MVP signed a one-year, $13.76 million deal with the Steelers earlier this month.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything.

"This was really about finishing with a lot of fun and love and peace for the career that I've had."

Rodgers completed 63% of his throws for 3,897 yards, 28 scores and 11 interceptions over 17 starts last season for the New York Jets. He was released in March.

"I've played 20 freaking years," Rodgers said. "It's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. What better place to finish than one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL, with [coach] Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in a city that expects you to win."

Rodgers, 41, is the NFL's active leader in completions (5,369), attempts (8,245), passing yards (62,952) and touchdown passes (503). His 102.6 quarterback rating and 1.4% interception ratio are the best marks in NFL history.

He is just 1,136 yards behind Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger for fifth place in career passing yards. Rodgers sits five touchdown passes behind Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, who ranks fourth on the career passing touchdown list. He needs 37 passing scores to pass Peyton Manning for third in NFL history.