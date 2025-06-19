Trending
NFL
June 19, 2025 / 10:40 AM

Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL

By Alex Butler
Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) appeared in just four games last season for the New York Jets. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI
1 of 5 | Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) appeared in just four games last season for the New York Jets. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will retire from the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowl selection announced Thursday on social media.

Mosley, 33, entered the league as the No. 17 overall pick by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

"Once upon a time, a kid from Mobile, Ala., had a dream to do great things on the football field," Mosley said in a video posted to his Instagram and X accounts. "I followed you my whole life not knowing where you would take me.

"To envision myself as a Ray Lewis or a Brian Urlacher was was just the first step of this 11-year journey. You opened doors that I once only dreamed of. You gave me passion. You gave me strength, self endurance, pain and most importantly, the DNA to trust and lead men.

"Today, it is time to wake up from my childhood dream and share with the next generation."

Mosley, who sat out in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, totaled 1,083 combined tackles, including 687 solo takedowns over 133 career appearances.

He logged 55 tackles for a loss, 53 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, 12 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns over his decorated NFL tenure.

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound defender totaled a career-high 168 combined tackles and 103 solo tackles in 2021 for the Jets. Mosley totaled 17 combined tackles over four appearances in 2024, when he missed 13 games because of toe and neck injuries and lost his starting job to Jamien Sherwood.

Mosley received Pro Football Focus' third-best defensive rating among linebackers who were in for at least 80% of 1,170 snaps -- the most by any linebacker -- in 2023. He received the top coverage rating at the position that season. He received the 15th-best defensive rating in 2022, when he earned second-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time of his career.

Mosley was the fifth-rated linebacker in 2017 and rated seventh as a rookie.

"I spent my whole life and career building my legacy," said Mosley, a former All-American who won SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Butkus Award and two national titles while at Alabama before entering the NFL.

"Now it's time to start a new chapter with new dreams. It wont be easy. I'm here to tell you every sacrifice is worth it. When you wake up, what will your legacy look like?"

