Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension

June 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million, his agency, Wasserman, confirmed.

Elliott's deal, which runs through the 2027 season, includes $9.21 million in guarantees. The six-year veteran signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers last off-season.

Elliott, 28, totaled a career-high 108 combined tackles, six passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception over 15 appearances last season.

The sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft also previously spent time with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Elliott totaled 395 combined tackles, 23 passes defensed, 16 tackles for a loss, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions and 3.5 sacks over the first 72 appearances of his NFL career.

Elliott received Pro Football Focus' second-best tackle rating among safeties who played at least 50% of 1,216 snaps -- the most at the position -- in 2024. He received the fifth-best run defense grade among safeties in 2023 and 2024.

Steelers players will report to training camp July 23 in Latrobe, Pa.