NFL
June 13, 2025 / 8:44 AM

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge

By Alex Butler
Former star wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) spent his final two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former star wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) spent his final two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

MIAMI, June 13 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Antonio Brown is wanted on an attempted murder charge in Miami, documents show.

A Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday signed an arrest warrant, which was obtained by the Washington Post and WSVN Miami, charging Brown of attempted murder with a firearm. His bond was set at $10,000, with a stipulation to remain under house arrest until a trial.

The matter stems from a May 17 incident, which was chronicled on social media with videos and post, which occurred outside a boxing event in Miami hosted by influencer Adin Ross.

Videos appeared to show Brown holding a gun before gunshots were heard.

Brown claimed he was "jumped by multiple individuals" who tried to steal his jewelry and cause him harm. Brown said he was temporarily detained by police and released, but never arrested.

"I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me," Brown wrote on X at the time. "I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love."

Brown, 36, spent his final NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro spent nine of his 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown joined quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019. He joined Brady again in 2020 when he was with the Buccaneers.

Brown's 928 receptions rank 25th in NFL history. His 84.2 receiving yards per game rank fourth in NFL history.

