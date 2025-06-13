Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor

June 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will induct late owner Jim Irsay into their Ring of Honor during their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday.

The Colts will host the Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Irsay will be the 20th member of the Colts Ring of Honor. His father, former Colts owner Robert Irsay, was the inaugural inductee in 1996.

Jim Irsay, who died May 21 at age 65, took over as principal owner of the Colts in 1997 after his father's death. Friday would have been his 66th birthday.

The Colts announced a new ownership transition Monday, with Jim Irsay's daughters -- Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson -- becoming co-owners.

"There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay," the daughters said in a news release.

"It's only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades."

The Colts won a Super Bowl, 10 division titles and two AFC crowns during Jim Irsay's tenure.

