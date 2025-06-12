Trending
June 12, 2025 / 9:28 AM

Jets owner Woody Johnson in talks to purchase stake in Crystal Palace

By Alex Butler
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is in negotiations to buy a stake in Crystal Palace. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is in negotiations to buy a stake in Crystal Palace. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is in talks for an ownership stake in English Premier League soccer franchise Crystal Palace.

Sources told Sky Sports, ESPN and Telegraph Sport about a bid of more than $200 million from Johnson for John Textor's minority stake in the club.

The Eagles are in danger of being barred from the Europa League because of a violation of multi-club ownership rules. Textor also owns a majority stake in French Ligue 1 club Lyon, which also qualified for the Europa League.

Chairman Steve Parish and investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer are the primary owners of Crystal Palace. Harris also serves as a controlling owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders, NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, and NHL's New Jersey Devils.

The Eagles went 13-11-14 for a 12th-place finish in the Premier League. They beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 17 for their first major trophy.

Palace will meet Crawley Town in a friendly at 2:30 p.m. EDT July 25 in Crawley, England.

