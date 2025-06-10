Trending
NFL
June 10, 2025 / 2:45 PM

Trey Hendrickson, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Watt among early NFL holdouts

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson skipped mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 3 | Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson skipped mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, Miami Dolphins' Jonnu Smith and Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt were among the star players absent from mandatory minicamp Tuesday, marking early holdouts on the NFL calendar.

The majority of NFL teams started their minicamps Tuesday. Players who do not report to the sessions are subject to fines.

Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, continues to be a major off-season storyline. The Bengals edge rusher, who was given permission to seek a trade earlier this off-season, also did not participate in voluntary workouts amid a contract dispute.

Hendrickson initially signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals in 2021. He signed a one-year extension for that deal in 2023. He is set to make $15.8 million in base salary in 2025.

"Obviously it's a possibility," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters, when asked about if he thought about Hendrickson leaving the Bengals roster. "It's not one that I think would make us a better team. We'll see what ends up happening. I don't know what's going to happen."

Bengals rookie pass rusher Shemar Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who has yet to sign his first contract, attended minicamp, but did not participate in activities.

Smith, who totaled career-highs in catches (88), yards (884) and touchdowns (eight) last season, also has been circulating in trade rumors amid a contract dispute with the Dolphins. He signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the AFC East franchise last off-season.

"You will not see Jonnu on the field today, or this week," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "That's something we've been in communication with."

Watt, a four-time first-team All-Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, signed a four-year, $112 million deal in 2021. He also is seeking a contract extension.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey were among the other notable players absent Tuesday from minicamp.

McLaurin, who signed a three-year, $68.3 million extension in 2022, is seeking a new contract. The Dolphins, who are attempting to trade Ramsey, granted the cornerback an excused absence.

Most NFL mandatory minicamps will continue this week, while some teams will start their minicamps next week.

