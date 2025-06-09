NFL
June 9, 2025 / 7:47 AM

Houston Texans expected to sign ex-Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

By Alex Butler
Veteran running back Nick Chubb (L) spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Veteran running back Nick Chubb (L) spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are expected to sign former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Sunday night that Chubb is expected to sign the one-year deal if he passes a physical on Monday in Houston.

Chubb, who joined the Browns as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, amassed 6,843 rushing yards and 56 total touchdowns over the first seven years of his career. He appeared in just 10 games over the last two seasons, when he was limited by knee and foot injuries.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to join a Texans backfield led by veteran running back Joe Mixon, who totaled 1,325 yards from scrimmage and 12 scores last season.

Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, J.J. Taylor and Jawhar Jordan are among the other running backs on the Texans roster.

Texans players will report for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston.

