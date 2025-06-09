NFL
June 9, 2025 / 9:16 AM

Green Bay Packers to release Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander

By Alex Butler
Cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) joined the Green Bay Packers as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) joined the Green Bay Packers as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers told Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander that he will be released, a source familiar with the move told UPI on Monday.

Alexander, 28, signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Packers in 2022. He restructured that pact in 2023 and was under contract through 2026.

Alexander, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022, appeared in just 14 games over the last two seasons, when he was limited by knee and shoulder injuries. He skipped Packers voluntary off-season workouts, but was expected to report to mandatory minicamp.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst previously told reporters that the team was open to a potential trade of the veteran cornerback, but that failed to materialize. The Packers will save more than $17 million in salary cap space with Alexander's release.

Alexander, who joined the Packers as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, totaled 287 combined tackles, 70 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, 12 tackles for a loss, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks over the first 78 appearances of his career.

He totaled 16 tackles, seven passes defensed, a fumble recovery and two interceptions, including his first interception for a touchdown, over seven starts last season.

Packers players will report for mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

