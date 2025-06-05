Trending
June 5, 2025

QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Mike Heuer
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waved goodbye to the team and signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waved goodbye to the team and signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- Four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season.

Rodgers, 41, will participate in the Steelers' minicamp next week and was among three teams Rodgers was considering joining as his likely Hall-of-Fame career winds down, CBS Sports reported on Thursday afternoon.

He also considered the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, but the Giants recently signed QBs Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.

The Vikings opted to stick with the team's 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who sat out his rookie season with a knee injury that he suffered during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers needed an experienced quarterback following the departure of free agent QB Justin Fields, who signed with the Jets.

Rodgers helmed the New York Jets offense in 2024 but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on the first series of downs during the team's first regular-season game in 2023.

He completed 368 of his 584 pass attempts for a 63% completion percentage and 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year.

The Jets posted a 5-12 record and Rodgers a QB rating of 90.5.

Rodgers met with Steelers staff on March 21, but he also was considering retiring.

He played his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and led the team to a 31-25 Super Bowl win over the Steelers in 2011.

Rodgers was named the Super Bowl MVP and would be named the NFL MVP during the 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He has played in 248 NFL games with career totals of 5,369 completions on 6,245 passing attempts for a 65.1% completion rate and 62,952 passing yards.

Rodgers threw 503 career touchdowns and 116 interceptions and has a career passer rating of 102.6 so far during his career.

