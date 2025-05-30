Minnesota Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to contract extension

May 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Adofo-Mensah was entering the final year of his four-year contract. The Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah in 2022. They went 34-17 over the first three years of his front office tenure.

Adofo-Mensah's tenure featured several major moves, including the hiring of coach Kevin O'Connell and contract extensions for Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, among others.

"This organization means so much to me, and I've always believed in what we're building here," Adofo-Mensah said in a news release. "From the ownership to the incredible staff, there's a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out.

"I'm thankful for the trust the Wilf family has placed in me, and I'm thrilled to continue leading our football operation alongside coach O'Connell. Minnesota has welcomed my family with open arms, and we embrace the sacrifices that come with chasing the ultimate prize, knowing what it will mean to the best fan base and this great state."

Adofo-Mensah, 43, previously worked in football research for the San Francisco 49ers and as a vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns.

"Kwesi's leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," Vikings owner Mark Wilf said. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."

The Vikings signed O'Connell to a contract extension in January. Vikings players reported Friday for their third session of voluntary organized team activity off-season workouts. They will hold mandatory minicamp from June 10 to 12 in Eagan, Minn.