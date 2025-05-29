Trending
May 29, 2025 / 2:10 PM

NFL unveils full preseason slate, including five national broadcasts

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL's 2025 preseason opener July 31 in Detroit. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL's 2025 preseason opener July 31 in Detroit. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The NFL announced its full preseason schedule Thursday, including five games that will be broadcast nationally.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will launch the 49-game slate with the 2025 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. EDT July 31 in Canton, Ohio. It will air on NBC.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of league-wide preseason action at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 in Baltimore.

The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 in Chicago and it willl air on Fox. The Washington Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 8 pm. Aug. 18 in Landover, Md., to be shown on ESPN.

New York Giants will host the New England Patriots at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 on Prime Video. The Tennessee Titans will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 on CBS.

Saquon Barkley and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. The matchup between NFC East rivals will air on NBC.

Full preseason schedules are available here. Every team's opening game is listed below.

NFL preseason openers

Hall of Fame Game

July 31

Chargers at Lions at 8 p.m. on NBC

Preseason Week 1

Aug. 7

Colts at Ravens at 7 p.m.

Bengals at Eagles at 7:30 p.m.

Raiders at Seahawks at 10 p.m.

Aug. 8

Lions at Falcons at 7 p.m.

Browns at Panthers at 7 p.m.

Commanders at Patriots at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 9

Giants at Bills at 1 p.m.

Texans at Vikings at 4 p.m.

Steelers at Jaguars at 7 p.m.

Cowboys at Rams at 7 p.m.

Titans at Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m.

Chiefs at Cardinals at 8 p.m.

Jets at Packers at 8 p.m.

Broncos at 49ers at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

Dolphins at Bears at 1 p.m.

Saints at Chargers at 4:05 p.m.

