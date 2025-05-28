San Francisco 49ers sign punter Thomas Morstead

May 28 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers agreed to sign Thomas Morstead, the veteran punter announced Wednesday on social media.

Terms of the pact are not yet disclosed. Morstead spent last season with the New York Jets, where new 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh served as head coach before being fired.

The 16-year veteran averaged 47.2 yards per punt over 17 appearances last season. He punted a league-high 99 times for 4,831 yards -- 48.8 yards per punt -- in 2023.

For his career, the 2012 Pro Bowl selection averaged 46.8 yards per punt on 960 attempts.

The 49ers reported Tuesday for their first day of organized activity off-season workouts. Mandatory minicamp will be held June 10 and 11.