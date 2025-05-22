N.Y. Knicks to 'reevaluate' after playoff collapse vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (L) gestures as he is embraced by center Myles Turner after hitting a game-tying 3-pointer against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday in New York. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Offensive engine Jalen Brunson said the New York Knicks must "reevaluate" and "can't sulk" after a historic collapse resulted in a loss to the Indiana Pacers to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks led 119-105 with 3:14 remaining in regulation, but surrendered that 14-point lead and then lost 138-135 in overtime Wednesday in New York. They also led 121-112 with 59 seconds remaining.

Entering the series opener, teams that trailed by at least nine points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs were 0-1,414 since 1998, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"We gotta watch film and get together as a team and just reevaluate and be ready for Game 2," Brunson told reporters.

The Knicks, who are playing in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years, led by as many as 17 points. They shot 54.5% in the fourth quarter, but couldn't contain Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith, who hit six-consecutive 3-pointers and scored 20 points over the final 12 minutes of regulation.

The Knicks went on to make just 3 of 8 (37.5%) of their shots in overtime, compared to the Pacers' 6 of 11 (54.5%) clip.

"Aaron's heroics can't be talked about enough," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Nesmith. "He was amazing down the stretch. ... We had a lot of different guys contributing and making plays. I'm just really proud of our group."

Brunson scored a game-high 43 points, but went 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, who poured in 35 points, scored just two in overtime.

The game featured 14 lead changes and was tied eight times. The Knicks outscored the Pacers 62-50 in the paint, but had 15 giveaways, compared to the Pacers' seven. The Pacers held advantages of 27-4 in points off turnovers, 13-5 in fast break points and 31-17 in bench points.

The Pacers outscored the Knicks 10-2 over the final 34 seconds of regulation. Haliburton, who totaled 31 points and 11 assists, dramatically sent the game to overtime when he drove into the paint, jumped back to the 3-point line and released a prayer at the buzzer.

His shot hit the back iron and bounced high above the backboard before falling through the net. He followed the game-tying two-point basket by making a choking gesture, mimicking the move made by Pacers legend Reggie Miller against the Knicks during the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals.

"Obviously, it's not a good feeling, but a lot of basketball left to be played," Brunson said. "We can't sulk. We've just gotta get better."

The Knicks used a 9-2 run to jump ahead early in the first quarter. They held onto that lead for the majority of the frame, which ended with three lead changes over the final 49 seconds. Center Myles Turner scored 11 points over the first 12 minutes, but the Pacers trailed 36-34.

The lead switched hands three more times early in the second quarter before the Knicks used a 13-1 run to recapture momentum. They led 69-62 at halftime.

The Knicks held their lead for the entire third quarter and pushed that advantage to 17 early in the fourth. Nesmith ignited with his first of six-consecutive 3-pointers with 4:45 remaining in regulation.

His final dagger of the barrage cut the deficit to 123-121 with 23 seconds on the clock. He later hit two free throws to make the score 124-123. Knicks forward OG Anunoby hit one of two free throws on the next possession, setting up Haliburton to hit his game-tying step-back shot at the buzzer.

Towns and Anunoby made shots on consecutive possessions early on in overtime, giving the Knicks a 129-125 edge.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard drained a 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining. He stole the ball from Brunson and made a layup about 30 seconds later for a 130-129 lead. The lead changed hands two more times before Nembhard gave the Pacers a 136-135 edge with 27 seconds remaining. Pacers forward Obi Toppin followed with a dunk after a Knicks turnover for the final points of the night.

Towns and Brunson missed 3-point attempts on the Knicks' final two possessions.

Nembhard scored seven of his 15 points in overtime. Nesmith netted 30 points. Pacers forward Pascal Siakam and Turner chipped in 17 and 14 points, respectively. Veteran guard T.J. McConnell scored 10 off the Pacers bench.

Towns totaled 12 rebounds, in addition to his 35 points. Anunoby and Knicks guard Mikal Bridges scored 16 points apiece in the loss.

The Knicks will host the Pacers in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Madison Square Garden. Game 3 will be Sunday in Indianapolis.

"I mean, the playoffs, when you win, it's the best thing ever," Brunson said. "When you lose it's the worst thing ever. The best way to deal with all that is to stay levelheaded, making sure we have each others backs.

"Obviously, not the way we want to finish a game. but [Wednesday] we will watch film, get better and make sure we are ready for Game 2."