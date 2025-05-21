Trending
NFL
May 21, 2025 / 9:30 PM / Updated at 1:47 AM

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hold up the Lombardi Trophy for the crowd at a Superbowl celebration rally at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis on February 5, 2007. File photo by Mark Cowan/UPI
1 of 2 | Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hold up the Lombardi Trophy for the crowd at a Superbowl celebration rally at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis on February 5, 2007. File photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Jim Irsay, the principal owner of the Indianapolis Colts since the death of his father in 1997, died Wednesday. He was 65.

During his 38-year tenure, the Colts won Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla., defeating the Chicago Bears 29-17. The Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7, 2010, also at the home stadium of the Miami Dolphins.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement released by the team. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."

Just before noon EDT Wednesday, he posted to his 526,000 followers on X: "Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city!" The Indianapolis NBA team plays the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals starting Thursday.

Related

When his father moved the franchise to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984, he became general manager at 24.

"Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country," Ward said. "He made philanthropy a daily endeavor."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke said in a statement: "We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today," Goodell said. "He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts' ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim's Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.

"He led with integrity, passion, and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country."

Irsay-Gordon, his eldest daughter, has been the most involved in team operations and took her father's place during his NFL suspension in 2014 after his DWI arrest. He also is survived by daughters Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson; his ex-wife and his daughters' mother, Meg Coyle; and 10 grandchildren.

He was hospitalized after first responders found him unresponsive in his bedroom on the morning of Dec. 8, 2023. Police characterized it as a suspected overdose.

On Jan. 9, 2024, the Colts said in a statement that he was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness."

Irsay didn't attend the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Fl.a in March and was not believed to be present at last month's NFL draft.

He became the principal owner at 37 years old after the death of his father, Bob. He became the youngest owner at the time.

Irsay was a member of the NFL's finance committee and chaired the legislative committee.

Before being the top executive with the Colts, he was among four executives appointed by then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in the 1980s to design what became the league's salary cap.

Peyton Manning was the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback in both Super Bowl appearances.

Two years after losing to the Saints in the Super Bowl, Irwin reasedl Manning, the first overall pick in the 1998 draft who is considered the greatest player in team history. Manning was signed by the Denver Broncos and led that franchise to a Super Bowl championship in 2016 and retired.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing," Manning said in a statement posted on Instagram. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18."

In 1953, the Colts franchise was established in Baltimore and Robert "Bob" Irsay took over in 1972. They joined two other NFL teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers , to join those in the American Football League to form the American Football Conference 1970 merger.

With threat of eminent domain from the city of Baltimore, the franchise moved to Indianapolis in the middle of the night on March 29, 1984, with Mayflower moving trucks. Indianapolis was actively seeking an NFL team as the city had built a domed stadium, originally called the Hoosier Dome, then named the RCA Dome. Since 2008, the Colts' home is the larger Lucas Oil Stadium.

Baltimore regained an NFL team with the relocation of the Cleveland Browns and became the Baltimore Ravens in 1996.

Like his father, Jim Irsay struggled with alcoholism.

"Those 12 steps have literally saved hundreds of thousands or millions of lives," Irsay told ESPN last year. "My grandfather died in 1927, eight years before AA was founded. And there was no hope for him. They would just stick people in sanitariums back then.

"Because of those 12 steps, I've been able to bridge the dam of generations and say, 'Stop! No more!' These families won't be broken apart and destroyed by all the strife that goes on."

Latest Headlines

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
NFL // 12 hours ago
HBO's 'Hard Knocks' to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
May 21 (UPI) -- HBO's "Hard Knocks" will feature the Buffalo Bills during training camp and the NFC East during the 2025-26 regular season, the network and NFL announced Wednesday.
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
NFL // 14 hours ago
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
May 21 (UPI) -- A proposal to ban the tush push, a play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, failed to pass at an NFL spring meeting Wednesday in Eagan, Minn.
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
NFL // 16 hours ago
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
May 21 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions withdrew their proposal to change seeding in the NFL playoffs Wednesday at a spring league meeting.
NFL to allow players to participate in flag football at 2028 Olympics
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL to allow players to participate in flag football at 2028 Olympics
May 20 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved a proposal that clears the way for players to participate in the flag football tournament at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the league announced Tuesday.
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
May 20 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to a two-year contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, agent Mike McCartney announced Tuesday.
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
NFL // 1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
May 20 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Fred Warner agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, which will make Warner the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, his agency announced.
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
May 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday.
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
NFL // 5 days ago
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
May 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe is jealous of Drake Maye's mobility and thinks the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has a similar skill set to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
NFL // 6 days ago
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
May 15 (UPI) -- The season openers between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers are among the most intriguing matchups to launch the 2025 NFL campaign.
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.

Trending Stories

Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
Penske fires president Tim Cindric, two others after Indy 500 penalties
Penske fires president Tim Cindric, two others after Indy 500 penalties

Follow Us