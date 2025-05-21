Trending
NFL
May 21, 2025 / 12:56 PM

Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) has scored many touchdowns throughout his career through the use of the tush push. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) has scored many touchdowns throughout his career through the use of the tush push. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- A proposal to ban the tush push, a play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, failed to pass at an NFL spring meeting Wednesday in Eagan, Minn.

NFL team owners voted 22-10 in favor of the proposed ban, but 24 affirmative votes were required for the measure to pass.

The Green Bay Packers submitted the proposal, which called for a 10-yard penalty for assisting the runner, interlocking interference, or illegal use of hands, arms, or body by the offense in the event of a tush push. The Packers said "player safety" and "pace of play" were the reasons for the submission.

They called for the words "push or" to be added to an existing rule that bars players from pulling a runner in any direction. They also requested the words "or lift him to his feet" to be added to that rule. They also requested for the rule to include a ban on players assisting the "runner except by individually blocking opponents for him."

The Eagles -- who often snap the ball quickly to quarterback Jalen Hurts and he is then pushed over the first down marker or goal line by another player -- celebrated the failed proposal by posting a photo, which included the words "Push On" and Hurts taking a snap against the Packers.

They also posted a video titled "26 Minutes of the Tush Push" on YouTube. That video featured many editions of their short-yardage play, including several against the Packers.

The final highlights of the tush push showed the Eagles using the play throughout the 2024-25 postseason, including their dominant Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will host the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. They will face the Packers on Nov. 10 in Green Bay, Wis.

NFL owners on Wednesday also voted to approve changes to their free-kick procedure and formations and onside kick scenarios. Onside kicks, which were previously only allowed for the losing team in the fourth quarter, are now allowed at any time by the trailing opponent.

