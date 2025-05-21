HBO's 'Hard Knocks' to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East

May 21 (UPI) -- HBO's Hard Knocks will feature the Buffalo Bills during training camp and the NFC East during the 2025-26 regular season, the network and NFL announced Wednesday.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills will premier at 9 p.m. EDT Aug. 5 on HBO Max. The network will follow that series with Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, which will highlight the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

The series, produced by HBO and NFL Films, will again be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

"We are thrilled to provide Hard Knocks fans a summer with the Bills and winter with the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Eagles in the first year of our exciting new deal with NFL Films," NFL films senior executive Ross Ketover said. "There will be no shortage of star power."

Reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills will be featured in a five-part series that will air on Tuesdays through Sept. 2. The team is scheduled to face the Giants, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in three preseason games during that stretch.

"Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be spotlighted, alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y.," HBO said in a news release.

Hard Knocks: In season with the NFC East will premier in December. That series will follow the franchises down the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.