Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal

May 21 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions withdrew their proposal to change seeding in the NFL playoffs Wednesday at a spring league meeting.

NFL team owners were to vote on the proposal later in the day in Eagan, Minn. The current NFL playoff format includes 14 teams, with the four division winners earning the Top 4 seeds and home-field advantage in each conference. The three other teams with the best records make the playoffs as wild card teams.

Under the Lions' proposal, teams would have been seeded based on record after the No. 1 seed -- a division champion with the best record that earned a first-round bye. That would clear the way for wild card teams to earn better seeds than division champions, if they have a better record.

The three highest -- or best -- seeds would host first-round playoff games. The highest seeds also would host second-round matchups.

NFL team owners, who approved a proposal Tuesday to allow players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics, will consider several other proposals on Wednesday.

Some possible changes involve the "Tush Push," popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, free kicks, kickoff formations and onside kicks.