Trending
NFL
May 20, 2025 / 7:40 AM

San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker

By Alex Butler
Share with X
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (C) is a four-time first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (C) is a four-time first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Fred Warner agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, which will make Warner the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, his agency announced.

Athletics First said Warner will receive $56.7 million in guarantees as part of the pact. The 28-year-old linebacker, who joined the 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

Warner totaled 131 combined tackles, 76 solo tackles, seven passes defensed, five tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, an interception for a score and a sack over 17 starts last season.

He eclipsed 100 tackles over each of his first seven seasons and made at least 130 tackles over each of his last four campaigns.

The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection totaled 897 combined tackles, including 569 solo takedowns, 36 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks over his first 115 appearances. He missed just one game since entering the league.

Players will start to report to 49ers organized team activity off-season workouts on May 27, Minicamp will be held June 10 and 11.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
NFL // 18 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
May 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday.
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
NFL // 3 days ago
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
May 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe is jealous of Drake Maye's mobility and thinks the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has a similar skill set to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
NFL // 4 days ago
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
May 15 (UPI) -- The season openers between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers are among the most intriguing matchups to launch the 2025 NFL campaign.
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
NFL // 6 days ago
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
May 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
May 13 (UPI) -- The NFL announced six of seven matchups for their 2025 international series on Tuesday, including back-to-back road games for the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
NFL // 6 days ago
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 "Monday Night Football" matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
NFL // 1 week ago
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
NFL // 1 week ago
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to sign free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Monday.
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a Peacock Holiday Exclusive matchup Dec. 27 on the streaming service, the league and its broadcast partners announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes

Follow Us