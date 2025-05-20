San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker

May 20 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Fred Warner agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, which will make Warner the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, his agency announced.

Athletics First said Warner will receive $56.7 million in guarantees as part of the pact. The 28-year-old linebacker, who joined the 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

Warner totaled 131 combined tackles, 76 solo tackles, seven passes defensed, five tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, an interception for a score and a sack over 17 starts last season.

He eclipsed 100 tackles over each of his first seven seasons and made at least 130 tackles over each of his last four campaigns.

The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection totaled 897 combined tackles, including 569 solo takedowns, 36 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks over his first 115 appearances. He missed just one game since entering the league.

Players will start to report to 49ers organized team activity off-season workouts on May 27, Minicamp will be held June 10 and 11.