Trending
NFL
May 20, 2025 / 5:20 PM

NFL to allow players to participate in flag football at 2028 Olympics

By Alex Butler
Share with X
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be among the venues used at the 2028 Olympics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be among the venues used at the 2028 Olympics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved a proposal that clears the way for players to participate in the flag football tournament at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the league announced Tuesday.

The owners voted to approve the proposal at a spring league meeting in Eagan, Minn.

"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."

Related

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. Under the terms of the resolution, all players under NFL contract would be allowed to participate in tryouts for flag football teams. The Olympic rosters will be selected by each countries' national Olympic committees.

Just one player per NFL team would be allowed to participate on each national team. Each team's designated international player also would be allowed to play for his home country.

The league resolution also included the "purchase of league-wide insurance policies to provide injury protection for any player injured" while participating in flag football activities related to the Olympics. NFL teams would receive a salary cap credit if their player is injured.

Six men's teams and six women's teams -- with 10-player rosters -- will participate in the flag football competition. Games will be played in five-on-five format.

"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell, Jr. said.

"We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety and job."

Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts are among the NFL stars who have said they are interested in participating in the flag football competition.

Latest Headlines

Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
NFL // 7 hours ago
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
May 20 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to a two-year contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, agent Mike McCartney announced Tuesday.
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
NFL // 9 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
May 20 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Fred Warner agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, which will make Warner the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, his agency announced.
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
May 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday.
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
NFL // 4 days ago
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
May 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe is jealous of Drake Maye's mobility and thinks the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has a similar skill set to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
NFL // 5 days ago
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
May 15 (UPI) -- The season openers between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers are among the most intriguing matchups to launch the 2025 NFL campaign.
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
NFL // 6 days ago
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
May 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
May 13 (UPI) -- The NFL announced six of seven matchups for their 2025 international series on Tuesday, including back-to-back road games for the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
NFL // 1 week ago
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 "Monday Night Football" matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
NFL // 1 week ago
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

Trending Stories

San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes

Follow Us