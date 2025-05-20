NFL to allow players to participate in flag football at 2028 Olympics

May 20 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved a proposal that clears the way for players to participate in the flag football tournament at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the league announced Tuesday.

The owners voted to approve the proposal at a spring league meeting in Eagan, Minn.

"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. Under the terms of the resolution, all players under NFL contract would be allowed to participate in tryouts for flag football teams. The Olympic rosters will be selected by each countries' national Olympic committees.

Just one player per NFL team would be allowed to participate on each national team. Each team's designated international player also would be allowed to play for his home country.

The league resolution also included the "purchase of league-wide insurance policies to provide injury protection for any player injured" while participating in flag football activities related to the Olympics. NFL teams would receive a salary cap credit if their player is injured.

Six men's teams and six women's teams -- with 10-player rosters -- will participate in the flag football competition. Games will be played in five-on-five format.

"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell, Jr. said.

"We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety and job."

Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts are among the NFL stars who have said they are interested in participating in the flag football competition.