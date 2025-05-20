Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension

May 20 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to a two-year contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, agent Mike McCartney announced Tuesday.

The pact includes $33.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and will pay Thuney $17.5 million per season. Thuney is to make $51 million over the next three seasons.

Thuney, who joined the Bears in a March trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a five-year, $80 million contract in 2021. He is to make about $16 million in 2025 and is under contract through 2027.

Thuney missed just two starts over the first nine seasons of his career. He started all 17 games over each of his last two seasons with the Chiefs. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro joined the Chiefs in 2021. He spent his first five seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 305-pound guard won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and another two titles with the Chiefs. He received Pro Football Focus' seventh-best offensive rating among guards who played at least 80% of 1,178 snaps last season. He earned the second-best pass-blocking grade and seventh-best run-blocking grade.

Thuney received a Top 10 offensive rating among guards for each of the last eight seasons. He was rated the top pass-blocking guard from 2021 to 2023.