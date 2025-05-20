Trending
NFL
May 20, 2025 / 10:07 AM

Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X
All-Pro guard Joe Thuney (L) joined the Chicago Bears in an off-season trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
All-Pro guard Joe Thuney (L) joined the Chicago Bears in an off-season trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to a two-year contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, agent Mike McCartney announced Tuesday.

The pact includes $33.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and will pay Thuney $17.5 million per season. Thuney is to make $51 million over the next three seasons.

Thuney, who joined the Bears in a March trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a five-year, $80 million contract in 2021. He is to make about $16 million in 2025 and is under contract through 2027.

Thuney missed just two starts over the first nine seasons of his career. He started all 17 games over each of his last two seasons with the Chiefs. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro joined the Chiefs in 2021. He spent his first five seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 305-pound guard won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and another two titles with the Chiefs. He received Pro Football Focus' seventh-best offensive rating among guards who played at least 80% of 1,178 snaps last season. He earned the second-best pass-blocking grade and seventh-best run-blocking grade.

Thuney received a Top 10 offensive rating among guards for each of the last eight seasons. He was rated the top pass-blocking guard from 2021 to 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
NFL // 3 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
May 20 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Fred Warner agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, which will make Warner the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, his agency announced.
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
NFL // 21 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
May 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday.
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
NFL // 3 days ago
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
May 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe is jealous of Drake Maye's mobility and thinks the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has a similar skill set to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
NFL // 4 days ago
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
May 15 (UPI) -- The season openers between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers are among the most intriguing matchups to launch the 2025 NFL campaign.
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
NFL // 6 days ago
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
May 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
May 13 (UPI) -- The NFL announced six of seven matchups for their 2025 international series on Tuesday, including back-to-back road games for the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
NFL // 1 week ago
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 "Monday Night Football" matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
NFL // 1 week ago
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
NFL // 1 week ago
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to sign free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Monday.

Trending Stories

San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension

Follow Us