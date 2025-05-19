Trending
NFL
May 19, 2025 / 2:09 PM

Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Coach Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 regular-season record and Super Bowl title in 2024-25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Coach Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 regular-season record and Super Bowl title in 2024-25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday.

Terms of the pact were not disclosed. Sirianni, 43, led the Eagles to a 48-20 regular-season record over the last four years, including their 14-3 Super Bowl winning campaign in 2024-25.

Sirianni has a 6-3 playoff record with the Eagles, who made the postseason in each of Sirianni's four years as coach, earning two Super Bowl trips.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership.

"Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team."

Sirianni, who was hired before the 2021 season, previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts and as a positional coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Sirianni and the Eagles will start organized team activity off-season workouts May 27. Mandatory minicamp will be held June 10.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
NFL // 3 days ago
Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes
May 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe is jealous of Drake Maye's mobility and thinks the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has a similar skill set to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
NFL // 4 days ago
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
May 15 (UPI) -- The season openers between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers are among the most intriguing matchups to launch the 2025 NFL campaign.
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
NFL // 5 days ago
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
May 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
May 13 (UPI) -- The NFL announced six of seven matchups for their 2025 international series on Tuesday, including back-to-back road games for the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
NFL // 6 days ago
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 "Monday Night Football" matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
NFL // 1 week ago
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
NFL // 1 week ago
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to sign free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Monday.
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a Peacock Holiday Exclusive matchup Dec. 27 on the streaming service, the league and its broadcast partners announced Monday.
Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL season opener
NFL // 1 week ago
Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL season opener
May 12 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in another edition of the NFC East rivalry to launch the 2025 NFL regular season, the league announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism wins rough Preakness Stakes
Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism wins rough Preakness Stakes
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Scottie Scheffler stays steady at PGA Championship to secure third major
Scottie Scheffler stays steady at PGA Championship to secure third major

Follow Us