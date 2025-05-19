Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension

May 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday.

Terms of the pact were not disclosed. Sirianni, 43, led the Eagles to a 48-20 regular-season record over the last four years, including their 14-3 Super Bowl winning campaign in 2024-25.

Sirianni has a 6-3 playoff record with the Eagles, who made the postseason in each of Sirianni's four years as coach, earning two Super Bowl trips.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership.

"Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team."

Sirianni, who was hired before the 2021 season, previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts and as a positional coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Sirianni and the Eagles will start organized team activity off-season workouts May 27. Mandatory minicamp will be held June 10.