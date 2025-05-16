Trending
May 16, 2025 / 3:12 PM

Drew Bledsoe envies Drake Maye's mobility, compares Patriots QB to Patrick Mahomes

By Alex Butler
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2024-25. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2024-25. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe is jealous of Drake Maye's mobility and thinks the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has a similar skill set to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Bledsoe made the comments during an appearance on the Up & Adams show.

"It's such a great weapon and something, quite honestly, I'm a little bit jealous of," Bledsoe said. "It was not a big part of my game, obviously."

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 66.6% of his throws for 2,276 yards, 15 scores and 10 interceptions over 13 appearances last season. He also totaled 421 rushing yards and two scores on 54 carries en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Bledsoe thew for 44,611 yards and 251 scores and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his decorated NFL tenure. He totaled 764 rushing yards over 14 seasons, but never eclipsed 158 yards on the ground during a single campaign.

Unlike Mahomes, Maye has lacked All-Pro targets so far during his NFL tenure, but the Patriots committed to bringing in talent for the young quarterback this off-season, including the signing for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"You watch Pat Mahomes," Bledsoe said, when talking about Maye's running ability. "It seems like every game, Pat would make one big play running the ball. Obviously, he's magic throwing the ball. It always seemed like in crunch time he'd pull it down to run for that first down that was just a backbreaker. I think Drake Maye has the ability to do that."

Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens, who played against Maye last year when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans, also recently praised the quarterback's mobility.

"I came out of that game with a ton of respect for him, and the competitor that he is and the team as a whole, how they fought, and Drake specifically," Gibbens told reporters earlier this week.

"His mobility was on full display against us. We couldn't keep him in the pocket. He was running all over us."

Maye told reporters earlier this month that he is excited to work with new coach Mike Vrabel and to learn a new system under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

"The ball's in my hands, I think you want that," Maye said. "I hold the pin last -- that's what they say. That's what you want. I get the best view of the defense. You're the one who has to know where everyone is at, what everyone is doing.

"It'll be great for me to take the next step and take command of sending the guys up front where to go. I'm looking forward to it."

Patriots players will start to report Monday to organized team activities. Mandatory minicamp starts June 9.

