May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.

The videos, posted Wednesday night on social media, drew wide acclaim from fans and continued to go viral Thursday morning. Full NFL schedules that included all 272 regular-season matchups were revealed at Wednesday night on NFL Network. All schedule release videos can be viewed here.

One of the most popular video revelations once again came from the Los Angeles Chargers, who drew praise for their production value in previous years.

This year, the Chargers released a Minecraft themed video. They roasted their opponents throughout the footage.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft? yes yes yesyes yesyes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yesyes yes yes yes yesye yes yes yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025

One seen featured several jabs at the New York Giants' quarterback carousel and last off-season's loss of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additional scenes poked fun of the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones and threw jabs at the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles.

The Chicago Bears deployed New Girl actors Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson in their schedule release video. Morris accidentally emailed the schedule to every Ben Johnson in Chicago, instead of just to the Bears' new coach. Morris and others then scoured the city to destroy phones owned by other Ben Johnsons.

Like the Chargers, the Colts used Minecraft to reveal their schedule, but later deleted their video. The original footage, which was preserved by other social media users, started with a Coast Guard boat detaining Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who was depicted as an actual Dolphin.

That video also poked fun at the Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and their other 2025 foes.

The Broncos revealed their 2025 schedule through a Mutton Bustin' event, with children and sheep participating in a rodeo. Each child wore an opponent's sticker on their helmet and was thrown into the dirt.

The New York Jets used artwork to take subtle shots at their foes. The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their schedule with a Mario Kart-themed video. The Washington Commanders' schedule release video was RollerCoaster Tycoon-themed. The Baltimore Ravens used general manager Eric DeCosta, coach Jim Harbaugh and players to produce a Severance parody.

NBA legend Allen Iverson, actor Dennis Quaid, rapper Lil Wayne, Penn & Teller, actress Brenda Song and NFL icon Marcus Allen were among the other celebrities to make appearances in the videos.

Full 2025-26 regular season schedules for every team are available here. The Eagles will host the Cowboys in the NFL's regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. That game will air on NBC.