Trending
NFL
May 15, 2025 / 9:37 AM

NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules

By Alex Butler
Share with X

May 15 (UPI) -- NFL franchises used all of their resources to entertain fans with 2025 schedule revelations, producing videos with actors, wrestlers, games, roasts, a Sasquatch hunt and even a children's sheep rodeo.

The videos, posted Wednesday night on social media, drew wide acclaim from fans and continued to go viral Thursday morning. Full NFL schedules that included all 272 regular-season matchups were revealed at Wednesday night on NFL Network. All schedule release videos can be viewed here.

One of the most popular video revelations once again came from the Los Angeles Chargers, who drew praise for their production value in previous years.

This year, the Chargers released a Minecraft themed video. They roasted their opponents throughout the footage.

One seen featured several jabs at the New York Giants' quarterback carousel and last off-season's loss of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additional scenes poked fun of the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones and threw jabs at the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles.

The Chicago Bears deployed New Girl actors Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson in their schedule release video. Morris accidentally emailed the schedule to every Ben Johnson in Chicago, instead of just to the Bears' new coach. Morris and others then scoured the city to destroy phones owned by other Ben Johnsons.

Like the Chargers, the Colts used Minecraft to reveal their schedule, but later deleted their video. The original footage, which was preserved by other social media users, started with a Coast Guard boat detaining Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who was depicted as an actual Dolphin.

That video also poked fun at the Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and their other 2025 foes.

The Broncos revealed their 2025 schedule through a Mutton Bustin' event, with children and sheep participating in a rodeo. Each child wore an opponent's sticker on their helmet and was thrown into the dirt.

The New York Jets used artwork to take subtle shots at their foes. The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their schedule with a Mario Kart-themed video. The Washington Commanders' schedule release video was RollerCoaster Tycoon-themed. The Baltimore Ravens used general manager Eric DeCosta, coach Jim Harbaugh and players to produce a Severance parody.

NBA legend Allen Iverson, actor Dennis Quaid, rapper Lil Wayne, Penn & Teller, actress Brenda Song and NFL icon Marcus Allen were among the other celebrities to make appearances in the videos.

Full 2025-26 regular season schedules for every team are available here. The Eagles will host the Cowboys in the NFL's regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. That game will air on NBC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
NFL // 1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
May 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
May 13 (UPI) -- The NFL announced six of seven matchups for their 2025 international series on Tuesday, including back-to-back road games for the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
NFL // 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 "Monday Night Football" matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
NFL // 2 days ago
Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor
May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
NFL // 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to sign free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Monday.
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a Peacock Holiday Exclusive matchup Dec. 27 on the streaming service, the league and its broadcast partners announced Monday.
Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL season opener
NFL // 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL season opener
May 12 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in another edition of the NFC East rivalry to launch the 2025 NFL regular season, the league announced Monday.
Nick Chubb re-signing 'unlikely' for Cleveland Browns, GM says
NFL // 5 days ago
Nick Chubb re-signing 'unlikely' for Cleveland Browns, GM says
May 9 (UPI) -- Re-signing running back Nick Chubb is "increasingly unlikely" for the Cleveland Browns this off-season, general manager Andrew Berry said Friday.
Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
NFL // 6 days ago
Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
May 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers released veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Thursday.
Los Angeles Rams to hold mandatory minicamp in Hawaii
NFL // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Rams to hold mandatory minicamp in Hawaii
May 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will hold mandatory minicamp on the Hawaiian Island of Maui next month at War Memorial Stadium, they announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
Surging Scottie Scheffler, unburdened Rory McIlroy favored at PGA Championship
Surging Scottie Scheffler, unburdened Rory McIlroy favored at PGA Championship
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF

Follow Us