Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving

May 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. EDT Nov. 27 in Dallas. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+.

The Thanksgiving Day matchup also was revealed on CBS Mornings.

"You think about these two franchises, the biggest brands in the game today," CBS analyst and Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said. "We talk about this window, the 4:30 window on Thanksgiving Day, has historically been the most-viewed game in the history of the regular season through the years."

EXCLUSIVE: @CBSSports' @CowherCBS reveals a marquee Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs on @CBS. Every game of the 2025 @NFL schedule will be revealed tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the @NFLNetwork. pic.twitter.com/ANXphyfoRX— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 14, 2025

Wednesday morning's announcement marks the 13th confirmed regular-season matchup of the 2025-26 NFL campaign. The Cowboys also are set to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 in Philadelphia.

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West divisional clash at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Full schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. A two-hour schedule release special will air at the same time on ESPN2.