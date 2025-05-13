Trending
NFL
May 13, 2025 / 10:01 AM

NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back

By Alex Butler
All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play in back-to-back international series games in Week 4 and Week 5. File Photo by Jon Soohoo/UPI
All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play in back-to-back international series games in Week 4 and Week 5. File Photo by Jon Soohoo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The NFL announced six of seven matchups for their 2025 international series on Tuesday, including back-to-back road games for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Chargers will host a yet to be announced opponent on Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to start the international slate. Their opponent for the Week 1 matchup will be announced Wednesday. All of the announced international meetings will air on NFL Network.

The Vikings will become the first NFL team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries. They will start that run in Dublin with a Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the designated home team.

That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 28 at Croke Park.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Vikings in Week 5 in London. That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The New York Jets will host the Denver Broncos in the next international game in Week 6 in London. That matchup will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 in London. That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Wembley Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 in Berlin. That meeting will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Olympic Stadium. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will host the Miami Dolphins in the final international matchup. That Week 11 meeting will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Full NFL schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. A two-hour schedule release special will air at the same time on ESPN2.

