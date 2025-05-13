Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game will air at 8:15 p.m. EDT Nov. 10 on ESPN and ABC.

Full NFL schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. A two-hour schedule release special will air a the same time on ESPN2.

On Monday, three other Eagles matchups were announced. They will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025-26 regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 on NBC and Peacock.

The Eagles will host the Chicago Bears in a Week 13 matchup. That game will kick off at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and be part of Amazon Prime's Black Friday promotion.

The Washington Commanders will host the Eagles in Week 16. That NFC South matchup will air Dec. 20 on Fox. The Bears will host the Packers as part of that doubleheader broadcast.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West divisional matchup at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25 on Prime Video.

The NFL also announced Monday that two unnamed teams will face off in primetime on NBC in Week 17 as part of a Peacock Holiday Exclusive. That game will air Dec. 27. NBC and Peacock also will air a Sunday Night Football broadcast on Dec. 28.