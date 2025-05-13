Trending
NFL
May 13, 2025 / 9:25 AM

Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Nov. 10 on ESPN and ABC. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Nov. 10 on ESPN and ABC. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Lambeau Field will welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup in Green Bay, Wis., the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game will air at 8:15 p.m. EDT Nov. 10 on ESPN and ABC.

Full NFL schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. A two-hour schedule release special will air a the same time on ESPN2.

On Monday, three other Eagles matchups were announced. They will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025-26 regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 on NBC and Peacock.

The Eagles will host the Chicago Bears in a Week 13 matchup. That game will kick off at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and be part of Amazon Prime's Black Friday promotion.

The Washington Commanders will host the Eagles in Week 16. That NFC South matchup will air Dec. 20 on Fox. The Bears will host the Packers as part of that doubleheader broadcast.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West divisional matchup at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25 on Prime Video.

The NFL also announced Monday that two unnamed teams will face off in primetime on NBC in Week 17 as part of a Peacock Holiday Exclusive. That game will air Dec. 27. NBC and Peacock also will air a Sunday Night Football broadcast on Dec. 28.

Latest Headlines

NFL // 21 hours ago
May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.
NFL // 21 hours ago
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to sign free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Monday.
NFL // 22 hours ago
May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a Peacock Holiday Exclusive matchup Dec. 27 on the streaming service, the league and its broadcast partners announced Monday.
NFL // 1 day ago
May 12 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in another edition of the NFC East rivalry to launch the 2025 NFL regular season, the league announced Monday.
NFL // 3 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- Re-signing running back Nick Chubb is "increasingly unlikely" for the Cleveland Browns this off-season, general manager Andrew Berry said Friday.
NFL // 4 days ago
May 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers released veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Thursday.
NFL // 5 days ago
May 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will hold mandatory minicamp on the Hawaiian Island of Maui next month at War Memorial Stadium, they announced Wednesday.
NFL // 5 days ago
May 7 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, the team announced Wednesday. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the AFC South franchise last off-season.
NFL // 6 days ago
May 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
NFL // 1 week ago
May 5 (UPI) -- Washington, will host the 2027 NFL Draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump announced Monday inside the Oval Office.

