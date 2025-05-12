NFL
May 12, 2025 / 8:38 AM

Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL season opener

By Alex Butler
Running back Saquon Barkley (26) and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | Running back Saquon Barkley (26) and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in another edition of the NFC East rivalry to launch the 2025 NFL regular season, the league announced Monday.

The game will air at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 4 on NBC and Peacock. The Eagles beat the Cowboys twice last season, but the Cowboys lead the all-time series 74-58.

Full NFL schedules will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. ESPN will air a two-hour special at the same time on ESPN2.

Several matchups and game times and dates will be revealed in the days leading up to the full schedule release. Broadcast partners Fox and Prime Video will announce more matchups on Monday. Details for an ESPN broadcast and the NFL's international series will be announced Tuesday on Good Morning America.

CBS will reveal another matchup Wednesday morning on CBS Mornings. Netflix also will announce a matchup Wednesday ahead of the full schedule release.

The NFL announced in April that the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will meet July 31 in the Hall of Fame Game, launching the preseason schedule. That matchup will air at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

