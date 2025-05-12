NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime

May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a Peacock Holiday Exclusive matchup on Dec. 27 on the streaming service, the league and its broadcast partners announced Monday.

The Week 17 game between two unnamed teams will air in primetime on NBC stations in the competing team cities and be available on NFL+. NBC and Peacock also will air a Sunday Night Football broadcast Dec. 28.

"We are excited to present the Week 17 Peacock Holiday Exclusive in a Saturday night showcase, as Peacock continues to deliver the best in sports streaming," NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said.

"With Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock one night later, we look forward to a pair of primetime games that impact the playoff races."

The NFL announced Monday that the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 regular-season opener at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Full NFL schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. A two-hour schedule release special will air at the same time on ESPN2.

"We are incredibly excited about what we have accomplished with NBC to establish Peacock as a key home for the NFL for our fans, and we are thrilled to build on that partnership in 2025 with a primetime Week 17 matchup in the run to the playoffs," NBC executive vice president Hans Schroeder said.

The 2025 Peacock Holiday Exclusive will mark the fifth time the streaming platform exclusively airs an NFL game. The Eagles faced the Green Bay Packers in the third exclusive Peacock broadcast Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.