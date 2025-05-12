Trending
May 12, 2025 / 12:43 PM

Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as special contributor

By Alex Butler
Basketball great Michael Jordan will work as a contributor for NBC during the 2025-26 NBA campaign. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Basketball great Michael Jordan will work as a contributor for NBC during the 2025-26 NBA campaign. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

May 12 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan will join NBC Sports as a special contributor during the 2025-26 NBA season, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," the six-time champion and 2009 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee said in a news release.

"The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

The NBA, NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Co. and Amazon Prime Video announced in July they reached an 11-year agreement to broadcast NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff games on platforms starting in 2025-26. NBC also announced it will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 on NBC and Peacock.

The 11-year agreement, which is worth an estimated $77 billion, runs through the 2035-36 NBA season.

Former NBA stars Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Carmelo Anthony will join Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle on the broadcast team.

"Michael's legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself," NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. "We're incredibly proud to have him join our coverage."

