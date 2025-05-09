Trending
Nick Chubb re-signing 'unlikely' for Cleveland Browns, GM says

By Alex Butler
Longtime Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is not expected to return next season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Longtime Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is not expected to return next season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Re-signing running back Nick Chubb is "increasingly unlikely" for the Cleveland Browns this off-season, general manager Andrew Berry said Friday.

Berry made the comments during a radio appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

Chubb, the franchise's third all-time leading rusher, remains a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl selection, who missed 24 games over the last two seasons because of knee and foot injuries, joined the Browns as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I would say that it's probably increasingly unlikely," Berry said, when asked about re-signing the 29-year-old running back.

Chubb signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension in 2021. He signed a restructured 1-year, $2.2 million pact last off-season.

The Browns, who traded away the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, selected former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall. They then selected running backs Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) and Dylan Sampson (Tennessee) in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Veteran running back Jerome Ford, who signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal with the Browns in April, led the Browns with 565 rushing yards over 14 appearances in 2024-25. The fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft also led the Browns with 813 yards in 2023-24.

"We do have two young guys that we liked," Berry said. "We think Jerome plays a role. It's basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.

"You're never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick, and I would expect him to take another step being a year removed from the knee injury. But I'd say a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."

The Browns started rookie minicamp Friday. They will start organized team activities May 27.

