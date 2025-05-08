Trending
May 8, 2025 / 1:28 PM

Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

By Alex Butler
Veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks in 2023 while with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks in 2023 while with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

May 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers released veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Thursday.

The Panthers also waived tight end Colin Granger with an injury settlement, released tight end Jordan Matthews and waived defensive tackle Popo Aumavae, offensive lineman Andrew Raym, defensive tackle Jerrod Clark and wide receivers T.J. Luther and Dax Milne.

Clowney, 32, signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers last off-season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 46 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and four passes defensed over 14 starts last season.

The 11-year veteran tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks over 17 appearances in 2023 for the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, totaled 58 sacks over the first 140 appearances of his career.

Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielem, D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson, Amare Barno, Kenny Dyson, Thomas Incoom and Boogie Basham are among the outside linebackers who remain on the Panthers' roster.

