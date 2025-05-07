Trending
NFL
May 7, 2025 / 3:39 PM

Los Angeles Rams to hold mandatory minicamp in Hawaii

By Alex Butler
Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will head to Maui next month for mandatory minicamp. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will head to Maui next month for mandatory minicamp. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will hold mandatory minicamp on the Hawaiian Island of Maui next month at War Memorial Stadium, they announced Wednesday.

The camp will be June 16 to 19 in Wailuku.

"We are thrilled to return to Hawaii and for the first time in the NFL bring minicamp to Maui," Rams president Kevin Demoff said in a news release. "Los Angeles and Hawaii share a special relationship and we are grateful to the Hawaiian Tourism Authority for teaming with us for this historic partnership.

"Not only will this trip be a great opportunity for our players, coaches and their families to spend time together in a special setting, but also for our organization to celebrate and pour into youth football programs and players who call Maui home."

The Rams will hold an invite-only practice session June 17. They will hold a free session, open to the public, June 18.

"This new partnership we are kicking off honors long-standing fandom for the LA Rams by many Hawaii residents and is sure to build even more fan loyalty in the islands," Hawaii governor Josh Green said. "We are super-excited to welcome, along with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Rams minicamp to Maui.

"Back in 2019, the Rams played in front of the largest crowd in Aloha Stadium history and engaged with our local communities, and we remain connected to this day. Rams players will feel the warm aloha and hospitality of our islands once again, and in turn, the team will uplift members of the community that have endured so much since the 2023 Maui wildfires."

The Rams will start organized team activities May 27 in Los Angeles.

