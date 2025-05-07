Trending
May 7, 2025 / 10:44 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars cut wide receiver Gabe Davis two years into $39M deal

By Alex Butler
Veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis (L) sustained a season-ending knee injury last season, when he appeared in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis (L) sustained a season-ending knee injury last season, when he appeared in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, the team announced Wednesday. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the AFC South franchise last off-season.

The move will result in a $20.3 million dead salary cap hit for the Jaguars. Davis received $24 million in guarantees when he signed with the Jaguars in free agency. He missed seven games last season after tearing the meniscus in his left knee and undergoing surgery in November.

Davis, 26, totaled 20 catches for 239 yards and two scores over 10 appearances last season. He logged 45 catches for 746 yards and seven scores in 2023, his final season with the Buffalo Bills.

A fourth-round pick by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, Davis totaled 183 catches for 2,969 yards and 29 scores through the first NFL career 74 appearances.

Travis Hunter Jr., the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown are among the top wide receivers on the Jaguars' depth chart.

Hunter and the Jaguars will report to rookie minicamp Friday in Jacksonville. Jaguars organized team activities are set to start May 19.

