Dallas Cowboys trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, draft pick

May 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

The Cowboys will send the Steelers a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in 2027 in exchange for Pickens and a sixth-round pick in 2027.

Pickens, 24, hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three scores over 14 appearances last season. He caught a career-high 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five scores over 17 appearances in 2023, when he led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch.

Pickens totaled 2,841 yards and 12 scores on 174 catches through his first three seasons.

The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will hit free agency next off-season.

The Steelers, who traded for former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf earlier this off-season, also signed veteran Robert Woods last week. They enter the year with Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek among their other pass-catching options.

Pickens will join a Cowboys wide receivers room that includes CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert and Jonathan Mingo.

The Cowboys will start organized team activities May 19. The Steelers start organized team activities May 27.