NFL
May 5, 2025 / 8:53 AM

Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall

By Alex Butler
Share with X
The National Mall, which can hold hundreds of thousands of people, is expected to be the primary host site for the 2027 NFL Draft. File Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI
The National Mall, which can hold hundreds of thousands of people, is expected to be the primary host site for the 2027 NFL Draft. File Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft and is expected to hold the annual, three-day event on the National Mall.

Sources told ESPN, Axios and the Washington Post about the development Sunday night. President Donald Trump's public schedule for Monday includes a "spots announcement" at 1 p.m. EDT from the Oval Office.

The 2025 NFL Draft drew more than 600,000 fans last month when it was held on the Lambeau Field campus in Green Bay, Wis. The 2024 NFL Draft, which was held in Detroit, drew a record crowd of 750,000.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh.

The news of Washington hosting the event came a week after the city and Washington Commanders agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium. The franchise called that home from 1961 to 1996, and has since played games in Landover, Md.

The D.C. Council must approve the use of taxpayer money for that project. The Commanders are under contract to play at Northwest Stadium until 2027, but can renew that deal. They expect to open their Washington-based facility in 2030.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call
April 30 (UPI) -- The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and coach Jeff Ulbrich a total of $350,000 in response to a phone number leak that led to a Shedeur Sanders prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
NFL // 5 days ago
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
April 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a record one-year, fully guaranteed contract with kicker Matt Gay, his agency announced Tuesday. A league source told UPI that the Commanders plan to release kicker Zane Gonzalez.
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
NFL // 5 days ago
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
April 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday.
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
NFL // 1 week ago
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
NFL // 1 week ago
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending an NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
NFL // 1 week ago
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could only sit and watch as all 32 franchises passed on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but says he is "on to bigger and better things."
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 week ago
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Cam Ward and Travis Hunter topped an electric 2025 NFL Draft, which featured several aggressive trades and a myriad drama as former collegiate football stars gathered Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
NFL // 1 week ago
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
GREEN BAY, Wis,, April 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants completed a trade with the Houston Texans to jump back into the first round and select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

Trending Stories

Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks

Follow Us