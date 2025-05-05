Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall

May 5 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft and is expected to hold the annual, three-day event on the National Mall.

Sources told ESPN, Axios and the Washington Post about the development Sunday night. President Donald Trump's public schedule for Monday includes a "spots announcement" at 1 p.m. EDT from the Oval Office.

The 2025 NFL Draft drew more than 600,000 fans last month when it was held on the Lambeau Field campus in Green Bay, Wis. The 2024 NFL Draft, which was held in Detroit, drew a record crowd of 750,000.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh.

The news of Washington hosting the event came a week after the city and Washington Commanders agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium. The franchise called that home from 1961 to 1996, and has since played games in Landover, Md.

The D.C. Council must approve the use of taxpayer money for that project. The Commanders are under contract to play at Northwest Stadium until 2027, but can renew that deal. They expect to open their Washington-based facility in 2030.