Trending
NFL
May 5, 2025 / 12:30 PM

Julian Edelman voted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Longtime NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the New England Patriots. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Longtime NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the New England Patriots. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Fans voted former wide receiver Julian Edelman into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025, the Patriots announced Monday.

"Honored and grateful," Edelman wrote on his social media platforms.

Edelman, 38, joined the Patriots as a seventh-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The former college quarterback, who converted to wide receiver his rookie year, appeared in 137 regular-season and 19 playoff games.

He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and earned Super Bowl LII MVP honors in 2019.

Edelman, the 37th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the AFC East franchise. His 620 receptions are the second-most in team history, trailing only Wes Welker.

Edelman's 6,822 receiving yards are fourth-most, behind Stanley Morgan, Rob Gronkowski and Welker. He also scored 36 receiving touchdowns. the ninth-most in franchise history.

Edelman retired after the 2020-21 season.

"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a news release.

"There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP.

"No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite."

Edelman shared a video Monday on X and Instagram. The footage showed him calling his dad to give him the news. Kraft previously named former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells to the 2025 Patriots Hall of Fame class as a contributor.

The date and time for the Edelman-Parcells induction ceremony will be announced later. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment
NFL // 9 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment
May 5 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested in a Pittsburgh suburb and faces charges of simple assault and harassment, court records showed Monday.
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
NFL // 4 hours ago
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
May 5 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft and is expected to hold the annual, three-day event on the National Mall.
NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call
April 30 (UPI) -- The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and coach Jeff Ulbrich a total of $350,000 in response to a phone number leak that led to a Shedeur Sanders prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
NFL // 6 days ago
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
April 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a record one-year, fully guaranteed contract with kicker Matt Gay, his agency announced Tuesday. A league source told UPI that the Commanders plan to release kicker Zane Gonzalez.
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
NFL // 6 days ago
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
April 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday.
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
NFL // 1 week ago
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
NFL // 1 week ago
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending an NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
NFL // 1 week ago
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could only sit and watch as all 32 franchises passed on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but says he is "on to bigger and better things."
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.

Trending Stories

Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
Gary Hall Jr., who lost 10 Olympic medals in L.A. fires, gets replacements
Gary Hall Jr., who lost 10 Olympic medals in L.A. fires, gets replacements

Follow Us