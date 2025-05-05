Julian Edelman voted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame

May 5 (UPI) -- Fans voted former wide receiver Julian Edelman into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025, the Patriots announced Monday.

"Honored and grateful," Edelman wrote on his social media platforms.

Edelman, 38, joined the Patriots as a seventh-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The former college quarterback, who converted to wide receiver his rookie year, appeared in 137 regular-season and 19 playoff games.

He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and earned Super Bowl LII MVP honors in 2019.

Edelman, the 37th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the AFC East franchise. His 620 receptions are the second-most in team history, trailing only Wes Welker.

Edelman's 6,822 receiving yards are fourth-most, behind Stanley Morgan, Rob Gronkowski and Welker. He also scored 36 receiving touchdowns. the ninth-most in franchise history.

Edelman retired after the 2020-21 season.

"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a news release.

"There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP.

"No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite."

Edelman shared a video Monday on X and Instagram. The footage showed him calling his dad to give him the news. Kraft previously named former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells to the 2025 Patriots Hall of Fame class as a contributor.

The date and time for the Edelman-Parcells induction ceremony will be announced later. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024.