NFL
May 5, 2025 / 1:28 PM

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment

By Alex Butler
Linebacker Devin Bush (55) spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Linebacker Devin Bush (55) spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested in a Pittsburgh suburb and faces charges of simple assault and harassment, court records showed Monday.

Bush was arrested by the Bell Acres Police Department on Sunday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT May 20 in the Bell Acres borough. A Browns spokesman told UPI the team is "aware and gathering more information" about the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched Sunday to a home in Sewickley, Pa., for an alleged assault. A female told dispatch that her boyfriend -- Bush -- assaulted her and took her car keys. Dispatch later advised that Bush left the residence while police were responding to the call. Bush eventually returned to the scene and spoke with an officer.

The female victim, who pulled out a phone to record an argument she was having with Bush, told police that he became more aggressive and chased her through the house trying to get the phone. She said Bush was able to "get ahold of her" near the front of the house, pinned her against a massage table and put his full body weight on top of her, while aggressively trying to get her phone.

He eventually retrieved the phone and smashed it in on the ground. Bush's girlfriend said she then took her daughter and went to a neighbor's house.

An officer observed a cut on the woman's wrist, in addition to another abrasion on her foot. Bush told police that he was arguing with her and admitted to smashing the phone, but "denied getting physical."

He was held at Corapolis Police Department until his charges were complete.

Bush, 26, was the No. 10 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Michigan star signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Browns in March. Bush totaled 76 combined tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three passes defensed and a sack over 16 appearances last season for the Browns. He started 10 games.

Bush totaled a career-high 109 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four fumble recoveries, a fumble recovery for a score, two interceptions and a sack during his rookie campaign. He spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

