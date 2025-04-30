NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call

The Cleveland Browns selected former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a total of $350,000 in response to a phone number leak that led to a Shedeur Sanders prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons said in a statement. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization.

"We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."

Ulbrich received a $100,000 fine, while the Falcons were issued a fine of $250,000. The Falcons hired Ulbrich in January.

The incident occurred Friday night during the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was at family gathering in Canton, Texas, while other high-profile prospects attended the three-day event in Green Bay, Wis. The former Colorado quarterback, who some projected as a first-round pick, was selected by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the fifth round.

Footage of Sanders, who was being filmed by a camera crew throughout the event, was posted on YouTube and social media throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those videos showed the prank call, with someone impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis -- while Ulbrich's son, Jax, sat nearby.

"We're going to take you with our next pick, man, but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man," the impersonator told Sanders. "Sorry about that."

Sanders, who asked party attendees what the call meant, said that only coaches had the phone number.

Jax Ulbrich, a college student, later admitted to being behind the prank call and apologized to Sanders. The Falcons said Sunday that the 21-year-old found the phone number off an open iPad while he was visiting his parents' home.

"Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful," Ulbrich wrote on Instagram. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call [Monday]. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Sanders spoke to reporters Saturday and addressed the call. He said it made "no impact."

"I don't feed into negativity, or I don't feed into that stuff," Sanders said. "You've seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr.'s YouTube video, my reaction to it. It is what it is. I think, of course, it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."

Sanders was the sixth quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, following Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel.

