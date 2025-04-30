Trending
NFL
April 30, 2025 / 12:20 PM

NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call

By Alex Butler
Share with X
The Cleveland Browns selected former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI
The Cleveland Browns selected former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a total of $350,000 in response to a phone number leak that led to a Shedeur Sanders prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons said in a statement. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization.

"We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."

Ulbrich received a $100,000 fine, while the Falcons were issued a fine of $250,000. The Falcons hired Ulbrich in January.

Related

The incident occurred Friday night during the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was at family gathering in Canton, Texas, while other high-profile prospects attended the three-day event in Green Bay, Wis. The former Colorado quarterback, who some projected as a first-round pick, was selected by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the fifth round.

Footage of Sanders, who was being filmed by a camera crew throughout the event, was posted on YouTube and social media throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those videos showed the prank call, with someone impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis -- while Ulbrich's son, Jax, sat nearby.

"We're going to take you with our next pick, man, but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man," the impersonator told Sanders. "Sorry about that."

Sanders, who asked party attendees what the call meant, said that only coaches had the phone number.

Jax Ulbrich, a college student, later admitted to being behind the prank call and apologized to Sanders. The Falcons said Sunday that the 21-year-old found the phone number off an open iPad while he was visiting his parents' home.

"Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful," Ulbrich wrote on Instagram. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call [Monday]. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Sanders spoke to reporters Saturday and addressed the call. He said it made "no impact."

"I don't feed into negativity, or I don't feed into that stuff," Sanders said. "You've seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr.'s YouTube video, my reaction to it. It is what it is. I think, of course, it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."

Sanders was the sixth quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, following Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel.

Cam Ward, Travis Hunter selected in 2025 NFL Draft

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward holds his jersey after being picked in the first round by the Tennessee Titans during the 2025 NFL draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on April 24, 2025. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
NFL // 23 hours ago
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
April 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a record one-year, fully guaranteed contract with kicker Matt Gay, his agency announced Tuesday. A league source told UPI that the Commanders plan to release kicker Zane Gonzalez.
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
April 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday.
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
NFL // 2 days ago
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
NFL // 4 days ago
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
NFL // 4 days ago
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending an NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
NFL // 4 days ago
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could only sit and watch as all 32 franchises passed on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but says he is "on to bigger and better things."
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 5 days ago
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Cam Ward and Travis Hunter topped an electric 2025 NFL Draft, which featured several aggressive trades and a myriad drama as former collegiate football stars gathered Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
NFL // 5 days ago
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
GREEN BAY, Wis,, April 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants completed a trade with the Houston Texans to jump back into the first round and select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
NFL // 5 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a slew of picks in a major trade with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to move up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and select cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani relishes first home run since becoming a father
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani relishes first home run since becoming a father
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach

Follow Us