April 29, 2025 / 1:24 PM

Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal

By Alex Butler
The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay (L). File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay (L). File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a record one-year, fully guaranteed contract with kicker Matt Gay, his agency announced Tuesday. A league source told UPI that the Commanders plan to release kicker Zane Gonzalez, who re-signed just last month.

Aura Sports Group said Gay's pact is worth $4.25 million, the most fully guaranteed money ever given to a kicker through a one-year deal. The agreement features an additional $750,000 available through incentives.

Gay, 31, made 31 of 37 (83.8%) of his kicks over 16 appearances last season for the Indianapolis Colts. The fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft made 85.5% of his attempts through his first six seasons.

Gay made 32 of 34 (94.1%) attempts over 17 appearances in 2021 for the Los Angeles Rams en route to Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl title. The Colts signed Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million deal in 2023. They release the veteran kicker April 10.

Gonzalez, 29, made 5 of 7 (71.4%) of his attempts over six appearances last season for the Commanders. The former Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers kicker did not appear in any games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons because of injuries.

He made 96 of 120 (80%) of his attempts over the first 69 appearances of his career.

