San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension

April 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday.

Kittle's pact includes $40 million in guarantees, and will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. The 49ers also announced the deal, but did not disclose the terms. Kittle will be tied to the NFC West franchise through the 2029 season.

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a news release. "We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today.

"George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities.

"He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL."

Kittle, 31, signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers in 2020, but restructured that deal several times. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro hauled in 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight scores over 15 starts last season.

Kittle, who joined the 49ers as a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, totaled 538 catches for 7,380 yards and 45 scores over the first 113 appearances of his career.