Trending
NFL
April 29, 2025 / 10:32 AM

San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X
San Francisco 49ers veteran George Kittle is now the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers veteran George Kittle is now the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday.

Kittle's pact includes $40 million in guarantees, and will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. The 49ers also announced the deal, but did not disclose the terms. Kittle will be tied to the NFC West franchise through the 2029 season.

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a news release. "We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today.

"George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities.

Related

"He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL."

Kittle, 31, signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers in 2020, but restructured that deal several times. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro hauled in 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight scores over 15 starts last season.

Kittle, who joined the 49ers as a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, totaled 538 catches for 7,380 yards and 45 scores over the first 113 appearances of his career.

Latest Headlines

Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
NFL // 3 days ago
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending an NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
NFL // 3 days ago
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could only sit and watch as all 32 franchises passed on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but says he is "on to bigger and better things."
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 4 days ago
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Cam Ward and Travis Hunter topped an electric 2025 NFL Draft, which featured several aggressive trades and a myriad drama as former collegiate football stars gathered Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
NFL // 4 days ago
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
GREEN BAY, Wis,, April 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants completed a trade with the Houston Texans to jump back into the first round and select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
NFL // 4 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a slew of picks in a major trade with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to move up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and select cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 4 days ago
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade involving five draft picks just hours before the 2025 NFL Draft, the teams announced Thursday.
Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 5 days ago
Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of football fairytales will reach a crescendo this week in Green Bay, Wis., as elite prospects hear their names called during the annual NFL Draft.

Trending Stories

At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche

Follow Us