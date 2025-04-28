Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site

April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.

"The time is now," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote on her social media platforms. "Let's bring the Commanders home."

Sources told Axios, NBC4 Washington and Fox 5 DC that the deal for a new stadium is for at least $3 billion and includes residential and entertainment district developments. The Commanders are expected to contribute $2.5 billion for the project.

The Commanders are under contract to play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., until 2027. Commanders owner Josh Harris previously said 2030 was a "reasonable target" to open a new stadium.

The D.C. Council must approve the use of taxpayer money for the project.

The Commanders, who practice in Ashburn, Va., also previously considered that state for a stadium site. They experienced most of their success in Washington, where they earned five Super Bowl appearances. They won three titles while using RFK Stadium as their home facility.