NFL
April 28, 2025 / 8:36 AM

Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site

By Alex Butler
Share with X
The Washington Commanders want to build a $3 billion stadium at the RFK Stadium site. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Washington Commanders want to build a $3 billion stadium at the RFK Stadium site. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.

"The time is now," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote on her social media platforms. "Let's bring the Commanders home."

Sources told Axios, NBC4 Washington and Fox 5 DC that the deal for a new stadium is for at least $3 billion and includes residential and entertainment district developments. The Commanders are expected to contribute $2.5 billion for the project.

The Commanders are under contract to play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., until 2027. Commanders owner Josh Harris previously said 2030 was a "reasonable target" to open a new stadium.

The D.C. Council must approve the use of taxpayer money for the project.

The Commanders, who practice in Ashburn, Va., also previously considered that state for a stadium site. They experienced most of their success in Washington, where they earned five Super Bowl appearances. They won three titles while using RFK Stadium as their home facility.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
NFL // 2 days ago
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending an NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
NFL // 2 days ago
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could only sit and watch as all 32 franchises passed on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but says he is "on to bigger and better things."
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 3 days ago
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Cam Ward and Travis Hunter topped an electric 2025 NFL Draft, which featured several aggressive trades and a myriad drama as former collegiate football stars gathered Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
NFL // 3 days ago
N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart
GREEN BAY, Wis,, April 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants completed a trade with the Houston Texans to jump back into the first round and select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
NFL // 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a slew of picks in a major trade with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to move up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and select cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 3 days ago
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade involving five draft picks just hours before the 2025 NFL Draft, the teams announced Thursday.
Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 3 days ago
Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of football fairytales will reach a crescendo this week in Green Bay, Wis., as elite prospects hear their names called during the annual NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal
NFL // 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on X.

Trending Stories

Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism gets No. 8 post position in draw
Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism gets No. 8 post position in draw
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub

Follow Us