Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection

April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.

Harmon told reporters Thursday that his mom remained on life support and that he planned to visit her at a Detroit hospital after he was picked. He joined the Steelers at No. 21 overall.

The Oregonian and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Saine died shortly after her son arrived at the hospital to tell her he was drafted.

Harmon said Saine sustained a stroke when he was a freshman in college and was paralyzed on her left side. He also said she underwent eight brain surgeries.

"That's my rock, that's my why," Harmon said in an ESPN segment about his mother. "My freshman year at Michigan State she ended up having a stroke, which left her paralyzed on her left side.

"It was kinda hard, but it was something we were used to as far as her health. ... I'm originally from Detroit, so I was probably 45 minutes away from home when I went to Michigan State. It was very hard leaving and going to Oregon. It was probably the hardest decision I had to make.

"I sat down with my mom and we had a discussion. She told me every decision I made up to that point was for her and it was time to make a decision for myself. I carried that through the whole process of going 2,000 miles away all the way to Oregon. She is the reason why I'm here. She is the one that did everything for me to get to this point.

"I love you mom. Everything I do is for you. I'm forever grateful."

Derrick Harmon's journey to becoming the 21st overall pick by the Steelers was driven by the strength of his mom Tiffany ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rN4p5TavQq— ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2025

Harmon totaled five sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 14 appearances during his final season with the Ducks.