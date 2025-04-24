Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Cam Ward and Travis Hunter topped an electric 2025 NFL Draft, which featured several aggressive trades and a myriad drama as former collegiate football stars gathered Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

"I'm not surprised," said Ward, who joined the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 overall pick. "I'm just a kid from the 23rd [district] Texas who accomplished his dreams. I'm grateful to be in this position. I'm excited."

Rookie Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, who promised before the draft to make "fireworks," made good on that prediction minutes after Ward's selection by pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The swap allowed the Jaguars to acquire the No. 2 overall pick, which they used to select Hunter, Colorado's star wide receiver-cornerback.

"What I can do is learn from my coaches, learn from the players that are in front of me and just get better at my craft," Hunter said.

The New York Giants snagged former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall. The New England Patriots made former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell the No. 4 pick. The Browns rounded out the Top 5 by picking former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

"I feel like I can help us win games, help us win championships and that's what I intend to do," Carter said when asked how he can help the Giants.

The first round started with teams picking offensive players, including Hunter, eight times through the first 10 picks. The round had four trades, including one that brought former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to the Giants at No. 25 overall.

Dart and Ward were the only quarterbacks selected in the first round, which included four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs.

The NFL announced that entry into the main viewing area was paused after a maximum-capacity crowd of 125,000 fans swarmed into Titletown and cheered in the shadow of iconic Lambeau Field as Ward's name was announced to start the event.

All 32 first-round picks are listed below.

The second- and third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Coverage of rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on the same networks.

2025 NFL Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward, Miami

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (traded from Cleveland Browns

WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

OT Will Campbell, LSU

5. Cleveland Browns (traded from Jacksonville Jaguars)

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

7. New York Jets

OT Armand Membou, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints

OT Kelvin Banks, Texas

10. Chicago Bears

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

11. San Francisco 49ers

Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys

OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins

DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

14. Indianapolis Colts

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks

OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

20. Denver Broncos

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers

RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

23. Green Bay Packers

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings

OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

25. New York Giants (traded from Houston Texans)

QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

26. Atlanta Falcons (traded from Los Angeles Rams)

Edge James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

27. Baltimore Ravens

S Malaki Starks, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions

DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

31. Philadelphia Eagles (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)

LB Jihad Campbell, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs (traded from Philadelphia Eagles)

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

