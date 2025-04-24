Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, aggressive Jaguars, Giants headline 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Cam Ward and Travis Hunter topped an electric 2025 NFL Draft, which featured several aggressive trades and a myriad drama as former collegiate football stars gathered Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
"I'm not surprised," said Ward, who joined the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 overall pick. "I'm just a kid from the 23rd [district] Texas who accomplished his dreams. I'm grateful to be in this position. I'm excited."
Rookie Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, who promised before the draft to make "fireworks," made good on that prediction minutes after Ward's selection by pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns.
The swap allowed the Jaguars to acquire the No. 2 overall pick, which they used to select Hunter, Colorado's star wide receiver-cornerback.
"What I can do is learn from my coaches, learn from the players that are in front of me and just get better at my craft," Hunter said.
The New York Giants snagged former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall. The New England Patriots made former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell the No. 4 pick. The Browns rounded out the Top 5 by picking former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"I feel like I can help us win games, help us win championships and that's what I intend to do," Carter said when asked how he can help the Giants.
The first round started with teams picking offensive players, including Hunter, eight times through the first 10 picks. The round had four trades, including one that brought former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to the Giants at No. 25 overall.
Dart and Ward were the only quarterbacks selected in the first round, which included four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs.
The NFL announced that entry into the main viewing area was paused after a maximum-capacity crowd of 125,000 fans swarmed into Titletown and cheered in the shadow of iconic Lambeau Field as Ward's name was announced to start the event.
All 32 first-round picks are listed below.
The second- and third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Coverage of rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on the same networks.
2025 NFL Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward, Miami
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (traded from Cleveland Browns
WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
OT Will Campbell, LSU
5. Cleveland Browns (traded from Jacksonville Jaguars)
DT Mason Graham, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
7. New York Jets
OT Armand Membou, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
9. New Orleans Saints
OT Kelvin Banks, Texas
10. Chicago Bears
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia
12. Dallas Cowboys
OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins
DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
14. Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks
OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
20. Denver Broncos
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
22. Los Angeles Chargers
RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
23. Green Bay Packers
WR Matthew Golden, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings
OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
25. New York Giants (traded from Houston Texans)
QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
26. Atlanta Falcons (traded from Los Angeles Rams)
Edge James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
27. Baltimore Ravens
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions
DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders
OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
30. Buffalo Bills
CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
31. Philadelphia Eagles (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)
LB Jihad Campbell, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs (traded from Philadelphia Eagles)
OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
