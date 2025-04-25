Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub

1 of 6 | Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not among the first-round selections of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Travis Hunter shut his mouth and aimed his left ear at a nearby TV screen and speaker moments after the biggest moment of his football life.

The former Colorado cornerback-wide receiver wasn't concerned about answering a question asked during his news conference at the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, he wanted to hear whether the New Orleans Saints used the No. 9 overall pick to select his former Buffaloes teammate -- quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

They didn't -- and neither did the 31 other NFL franchises who made first-round selections Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

"My bad, I was hoping that was Shedeur," Hunter said moments after the Saints opted to snag offensive tackle Kelvin Banks out of Texas.

Sanders, a projected Top 10 selection by some analysts, also was hoping to be a Day 1 pick, but later admitted to adjusted expectations.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, everything is possible," Sanders told the crowd at his draft party in Canton, Texas. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire."

Sanders provided impressive statistics during his collegiate tenure, which included time playing under his father -- coach Deion Sanders -- at Jackson State and Colorado.

The 2024-25 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year completed a national-best 74% of his throws for 4,134 yards, 37 scores and 10 interceptions over 13 games during his senior campaign for the Buffaloes. He completed an FBS Division I record 71.8% of his throws during his two seasons at Colorado.

Like some other top prospects, Sanders did not participate in drills at the NFL scouting combine. He received praise for his abilities, but many questioned his arm strength.

More negative reports surfaced after his pro day workout, citing character concerns. An AFC scout told NFL Network he sensed "entitlement and special treatment he expects."

An assistant coach also called Sanders "entitled" in that same report. The coach said Sanders had the "worst formal interview" he's been involved with. An AFC executive told the league-owned network that Sanders' attitude "makes you feel small."

An NFL quarterback coach told longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson that Sanders came across as "brash" and "arrogant" during his team interview. ESPN's Todd McShay reported that team officials didn't believe Sanders took a "professional approach."

Those impressions -- and other concerns -- likely led to Sanders' fall. A dichotomy of sorts ensued Thursday -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars yearning so fervently for Hunter that they surrendered a slew of picks in a trade to jump up to the No. 2 overall selections to get him.

Hunter -- clad in a hot pink suit -- danced and jumped backstage before he ran out and screamed to address the crowd of 200,000 in Green Bay. Meanwhile, Sanders gathered his emotions while surrounded by his family, with the word "legendary" -- a frequently used slogan of his personal brand -- displayed on walls and other items at his draft party.

"Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened," Sanders said. "We understand we are on to bigger and better things. [Friday] is the day. We are going to be happy, regardless."

Not many NFL teams enter Friday with glaring holes at the quarterback position. The Tennessee Titans addressed that need by making Miami's Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick.

The New York Giants, who took Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall, traded back into the first round and took Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

The Cleveland Browns, who traded the No. 2 pick to the Jaguars so they could get Hunter, may be his most likely landing spot. They have two of the first four picks on Friday's first round and could target Sanders.

The Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets are among the other teams that still could select the former Buffaloes star on Day 2, when a total of 70 picks will be made across the second and third rounds.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Texas' Quinn Ewers are among the other top quarterbacks still available.

The Steelers have just one Day 2 selection, while the Raiders are set to pick twice, including the fifth pick in the second round.

The Seahawks are set to pick four times. The Saints have three Day 2 selections, while the Rams and Jets have two each.